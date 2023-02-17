Singh showed backing for manager Keith Curle by sanctioning deals for 11 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium with the focus being to see the squad in a stronger position than before the window to aid their League Two survival bid.

And the Hartlepool chairman has echoed the thoughts of Curle in that the club are better placed now, despite conceding his frustration at not being able to lure ‘a top striker’ to the club following a number of setbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has given his thoughts on the January transfer window. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Chairman Singh had suggested offers were made for two League One strikers and two top scoring League Two forwards but neither would come to fruition in a months of ups and downs for the club on the transfer front.

Speaking in January, Singh said: “We have made enquiries and bids to clubs on four top strikers. Two from League One, and two from League Two are both in double figures with half of the season played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are going to have to be patient and see what comes of these bids because, despite what some of our fans think and believe, just throwing money at the problem does not automatically resolve everything.”

Keith Curle made 11 new signings in the January transfer window. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

And now, speaking ahead of Hartlepool's recent 2-2 draw with Sutton United, Singh discussed the successes and frustrations of the club’s transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall I think we achieved our main objectives in January of getting more quality in the squad and getting good cover in all positions across the pitch. It also gives the manager the option to change systems as and when is necessary,” Singh wrote in his match day programme column.

“One slight disappointment was that we were not able to deliver that big-name forward signing for you. It was not through a lack of trying.

“Right up until 5pm on Tuesday [transfer deadline day] we had everything agreed with a top League One striker and, in the end, he decided not to come because of family reasons.

“It was really disappointing as everyone had put so much effort and time into getting the deal agreed and then for it to fall at the last hurdle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the guys are still looking and maybe one of the free agents that is available might be a good fit for us until the end of the season.”