Hartlepool United frontman Mani Dieseruvwe relishing slightly more direct approach as Pools mix it up over the Easter weekend
The 29-year-old was outstanding against his former team Halifax on Friday, scoring the winner and impressing with his link-up play, winning fouls and bringing his teammates into the game.
The in-form frontman was at it again on Monday as Pools looked to negate a mud-soaked surface at Rochdale's Crown Oil Arena by getting the ball from back to front quickly.
And Dieseruvwe, who at 6'5'' tall has all the tools to excel with his back to goal, says holding the ball up and battling with defenders is one of his favourite aspects of the game.
"I think playing with my back to goal is one of the things I do best," he said.
"It's not just about having balls pumped up to you, there needs to be purpose and quality there too.
"When we do go more direct, we always ask for people to get close to me and link with me.
"I relish that battle with the defenders, and I think I can adapt my game to suit however we want to play.