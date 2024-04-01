Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The in-form frontman was at it again on Monday as Pools looked to negate a mud-soaked surface at Rochdale's Crown Oil Arena by getting the ball from back to front quickly.

And Dieseruvwe, who at 6'5'' tall has all the tools to excel with his back to goal, says holding the ball up and battling with defenders is one of his favourite aspects of the game.

Dieseruvwe has, unsurprisingly, appeared well-equipped to adapt to Pools' slightly more direct approach over the last couple of games.

"I think playing with my back to goal is one of the things I do best," he said.

"It's not just about having balls pumped up to you, there needs to be purpose and quality there too.

"When we do go more direct, we always ask for people to get close to me and link with me.