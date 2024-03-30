Halifax came into the contest having taken 21 points from the last 24 available but Pools took no notice of the form guide, winning for the first time in five matches and moving eight points clear of the National League drop zone.

The hosts were a team totally transformed from their capitulation at Gateshead, showing plenty of fight, spirit and determination.

Mani Dieseruvwe became just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season when he struck the winner against his former club in the 71st minute, rifling a penalty into the top corner after substitute Terrell Agyemang had been tripped in the box.

Halifax boss Chris Millington thought his side should have had a spot-kick of their own nine minutes from time after defender Adam Senior, who was up from the back for a set-piece, felt he had been pulled back in the area but the Shaymen failed to create a clear-cut chance as Pools kept their second home clean sheet in a row.

Here’s a look at how the players rated from an important Good Friday victory at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pete Jameson: 7 The goalkeeper had a fairly quiet afternoon as Pools kept a second home clean sheet in a row. He made one extremely important intervention at the beginning of the second half when he saved at the feet of Aaron Cosgrave and, while his kicking wasn't as good as it has been in recent weeks, he provided a calm and commanding presence in-between the sticks.

David Ferguson: 7 The 29-year-old made a welcome return to form and set the tone for a performance that was far more energetic and determined, notably when he raced across the pitch to close the ball down after he had given it away during a rare misstep. Made one superb sliding tackle to thwart Max Wright in the first half and provided Pools with a threat down the left whenever he got forward, even if a few of his set-pieces were underwhelming.

Tom Parkes: 8 As expected, he relished the return to a back four and ensured Rob Harker, who came into the game with three goals in his last two, remained virtually anonymous. Always reads the game well, and got his captain out of trouble early on after reacting quickly to his misplaced pass.