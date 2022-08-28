Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Wellens has praised Hartlepool United for staying in the game against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

The League Two leaders sealed a 4-2 win over Paul Hartley’s side but Wellens has given Pools credit for staying in the game at the Breyer Group Stadium after what he described as a ‘dream start’ for the home team.

The O’s were quickly in front when George Moncur scored from the penalty spot after Euan Murray brought down Charlie Kelman before Pools found a way back into the game through Wes McDonald’s composed finish.

And, even as Orient raced into a 3-1 lead at the beginning of the second half, Pools came again with Josh Umerah’s spot kick after Tom Crawford was brought down, before Wellens’ side were able to seal the win with Ruel Sotiriou’s goal 15 minutes from time.

The win extended Orient’s unbeaten start to the season as Pools dropped into the bottom two as one of three sides still without a win in the league this season.

"The start was a dream start, we could've been probably two or three up,” Wellens told leytonorient.com.

"Then we give a goal away, on transition we were a little bit poor today, but some of our attacking play, some of our football, was exciting. We scored four, we could've scored a lot of goals.

“They [Hartlepool] were really patient, they stayed in the game all the time and never gave in.