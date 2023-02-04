Killip has been under pressure in recent weeks with Curle now taking the decision to drop the 27-year-old with Leicester City’s Jakub Stolarczyk starting at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Stolarczyk’s inclusion is one of four changes Curle makes in South Yorkshire with star striker Umerah only deemed fit enough for the bench having been doubt to make the trip at all following training on Friday through illness.

Umerah and strike partner Jack Hamilton have been replaced by deadline day recruits Dan Kemp and Connor Jennings for their Hartlepool debut while midfielder Matt Dolan is also on the bench with another deadline day recruit Oliver Finney starting in a midfield three.

Ben Killip has been dropped from Hartlepool United's starting line-up to face Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Finney joins Nicky Featherstone and Blackpool youngster Tayt Trusty with Arsenal’s Taylor Foran and new signing Brendan Kiernan on the bench.

The bench also includes the return of Joe Grey who missed the defeat against Colchester United with a back problem but there is no place for Jake Hastie, Wes McDonald or Mikael Ndjoli with Mouhamed Niang also not involved.

Killip, however, misses out for the first time in the league this season having started all 28 games so far with this just the second fixture in all competitions he has missed with Kyle Letheren given a run out in the 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy and injury ruling him out of the FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town.

Jakub Stolarczyk starts for Hartlepool United to face Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Hartley, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Trusty, Finney, Kemp, Jennings