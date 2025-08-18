Hartlepool United goalkeeper features in National League team of the week
The 23-year-old, who signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the new season, has made an impressive start to life at Victoria Park, keeping back-to-back clean sheets. After a commanding debut on the opening day against Yeovil, the former England under-20 international continued his good form as Pools beat Braintree at the weekend, saving John Akinde's spot-kick to preserve a second straight shutout. Cartwright, who enjoyed an impressive spell on loan at League Two Grimsby in the 2023/24 campaign, making 32 appearances and winning the Mariners' player of the year award, missed all of last season with a serious injury. Pools fans will be hoping he can build on his promising start ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Altrincham, who have won one and lost one of their opening two matches.
Former Pools full-back Mark Kitching joins Cartwright in the team of the week following a strong showing as title favourites York beat Truro on Saturday. The 29-year-old, who made 85 appearances at Victoria Park, signed for York in the summer after helping Oldham win promotion back to the Football League last season. Dan Dodds, who left Pools in June, features in the National League North team of the week after providing two assists as South Shields beat Leamington 2-0 to continue their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.