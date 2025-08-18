Hartlepool United goalkeeper features in National League team of the week

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has been named in the National League team of the week.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The 23-year-old, who signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the new season, has made an impressive start to life at Victoria Park, keeping back-to-back clean sheets. After a commanding debut on the opening day against Yeovil, the former England under-20 international continued his good form as Pools beat Braintree at the weekend, saving John Akinde's spot-kick to preserve a second straight shutout. Cartwright, who enjoyed an impressive spell on loan at League Two Grimsby in the 2023/24 campaign, making 32 appearances and winning the Mariners' player of the year award, missed all of last season with a serious injury. Pools fans will be hoping he can build on his promising start ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Altrincham, who have won one and lost one of their opening two matches.