Hartlepool United goalkeeper features in National League team of the week

By Robbie Stelling
Published 18th Aug 2025, 14:05 BST
The goalkeeper, who is enjoying a fine start to life at Victoria Park, has been named in the National League team of the week after saving John Akinde's penalty to preserve a second successive clean sheet in Saturday's win over Braintree. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.placeholder image
The goalkeeper, who is enjoying a fine start to life at Victoria Park, has been named in the National League team of the week after saving John Akinde's penalty to preserve a second successive clean sheet in Saturday's win over Braintree. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.
Hartlepool United goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has been named in the National League team of the week.

The 23-year-old, who signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the new season, has made an impressive start to life at Victoria Park, keeping back-to-back clean sheets. After a commanding debut on the opening day against Yeovil, the former England under-20 international continued his good form as Pools beat Braintree at the weekend, saving John Akinde's spot-kick to preserve a second straight shutout. Cartwright, who enjoyed an impressive spell on loan at League Two Grimsby in the 2023/24 campaign, making 32 appearances and winning the Mariners' player of the year award, missed all of last season with a serious injury. Pools fans will be hoping he can build on his promising start ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Altrincham, who have won one and lost one of their opening two matches.

Former Pools full-back Mark Kitching joins Cartwright in the team of the week following a strong showing as title favourites York beat Truro on Saturday. The 29-year-old, who made 85 appearances at Victoria Park, signed for York in the summer after helping Oldham win promotion back to the Football League last season. Dan Dodds, who left Pools in June, features in the National League North team of the week after providing two assists as South Shields beat Leamington 2-0 to continue their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.

Your next Hartlepool United read: Reid reflects on "happy weekend" after opening Pools account in Braintree win

Related topics:National LeagueHull CityVictoria ParkYork
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice