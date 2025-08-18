The frontman opened his Pools account from the penalty spot during Saturday's dominant 2-0 win over Braintree. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United striker Alex Reid reflected on a "happy weekend" after his first Pools goal helped his new side to a 2-0 win over Braintree Town on Saturday.

It's been a strong start to the new season for Pools, who have picked up four points from their opening two matches, keeping back-to-back clean sheets in the process. Although the opening day draw with Yeovil was, given all the optimism ahead of the new season, ever so slightly underwhelming, Saturday's dominant win over a Braintree side who arrived at Victoria Park full of confidence following their demolition of Halifax felt like a sign of good things to come.

For Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, it was a memorable weekend as he opened his Pools account from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half. There's plenty of pressure on the 29-year-old's shoulders this season; a lot of his new side's hopes are pinned on him having another strong campaign following his prolific spell with the Stones, while he also faces the unenviable task of trying to replace the hugely popular Mani Dieseruvwe, who left to sign for Rochdale over the summer. After a quiet start at Yeovil - Reid revealed in the week he was frustrated with himself after he spurned a number of presentable opportunities in Somerset - the striker sprang to life on Saturday, sending West Ham loanee Mason Terry the wrong way from the spot and impressing with his all-round performance.

"Three points in the bag, it makes the point at Yeovil look a lot better," Reid told The Red Radio.

"To get off the mark at home, to win at home, it makes it a happy weekend."