Hartlepool United goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright hailed Saturday's 0-0 draw with Yeovil Town as "something to build on".

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Saturday's stalemate might not have been the result nor performance the hardy 199 Pools fans who made the 687-mile round trip to Somerset had been dreaming of, there were at least some positive signs for Simon Grayson's side. Foremost among them was the performance of Cartwright, who made a number of impressive saves and commanded his area well in a confident Pools debut. Perhaps what was most impressive about the 23-year-old's performance was his assuredness despite having only signed for Pools on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on Thursday, giving him just a handful of days to get to know his new teammates before being thrown in at the deep end. What's more, it was the young goalkeeper's first competitive appearance since April 1, 2024, having missed all of last season with a serious injury.

If there were any nerves or signs of rustiness, then Cartwright didn't show it during a generally dominant display at Huish Park. Having been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper all summer, there was a growing sense of concern among Pools fans in the week leading up to their National League opener about the lack of a new arrival in-between the sticks. Up until Thursday afternoon, the experienced Adam Smith, who endured some well-documented struggles towards the end of last season, had looked set to start the campaign as the club's first choice - indeed, as the only choice. Yet Pools, who had taken a look at the likes of Sunderland's Adam Richardson, former Nottingham Forest man Will Brook and ex-Gateshead goalkeeper Archie Mair earlier in the summer, landed their man in time to make the long trip to the South West at the weekend. While fans were unsure whether or not Grayson would immediately include Cartwright in his side, the new boss put his faith in the loanee and was handsomely rewarded; Cartwright, who made 32 appearances during a successful loan spell at Grimsby in the 2023/24 season, made a string of sharp saves in the second half, denying James Daly, Charlie Cooper and substitute Ben Wodskou, while he impressed with his command of his area as Yeovil bombarded his box in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It felt like a pre-season game, just because of how hot it was," Cartwright told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

The goalkeeper, who impressed with an assured performance as he kept a clean sheet on his debut, hailed Saturday's stalemate with Yeovil as "something to build on". Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"It's a good clean sheet away from home, you'd probably have taken that before the game. It's something to build on now for the next couple of games."