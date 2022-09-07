Boyes has been with the club since arriving as an emergency third choice option under previous manager Dave Challinor last year.

The teenager has formed part of the goalkeeping sessions with Pools this season under the guidance of Kyle Letheren who joined this summer in a player-coach role.

“Since pre-season, Pat's attitude and desire to improve has been different class and his progress over the last three month has been very good,” Letheren told the club website.

Young Hartlepool United goalkeeper Patrick Boyes has joined Pontefract Colliers on loan until January. MI News & Sport Ltd

“He is going to Pontefract to get some well needed men’s football which will stand him in good stead for the rest of his career.”

And, speaking to The Mail earlier this summer, manager Paul Hartley hinted a loan move for Boyes would be on the cards this season to further his development.

“We want to try and put him out on loan to get his development right,” said Hartley.

“We’ve got two good goalkeepers here. He needs to play real football because he’s not done that. He’s not had game time for a while.

“He’s training really well and he’s working hard under Kyle and he’ll learn off the two keepers so we’ll try and get him out on loan and get him more game time.”