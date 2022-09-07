Hartlepool United goalkeeper heads out on loan to non-league side
Hartlepool United have confirmed young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes will join Pontefract Collieries on loan until January.
Boyes has been with the club since arriving as an emergency third choice option under previous manager Dave Challinor last year.
The teenager has formed part of the goalkeeping sessions with Pools this season under the guidance of Kyle Letheren who joined this summer in a player-coach role.
“Since pre-season, Pat's attitude and desire to improve has been different class and his progress over the last three month has been very good,” Letheren told the club website.
“He is going to Pontefract to get some well needed men’s football which will stand him in good stead for the rest of his career.”
Read More
And, speaking to The Mail earlier this summer, manager Paul Hartley hinted a loan move for Boyes would be on the cards this season to further his development.
“We want to try and put him out on loan to get his development right,” said Hartley.
“We’ve got two good goalkeepers here. He needs to play real football because he’s not done that. He’s not had game time for a while.
“He’s training really well and he’s working hard under Kyle and he’ll learn off the two keepers so we’ll try and get him out on loan and get him more game time.”
Boyes featured under Hartley during the pre-season exercise with Scottish side Hibernian in June, as part of the warm weather training camp in Portugal, and will spend the next few months until the New Year with the Northern Premier League side.