Boyes had been on a short-term loan with the side currently sitting fifth in the Northern Premier League East Division, where he achieved back to back clean sheets and a handful of man of the match performances, but has now joined neighbours Stockton on loan after impressing against the Anchors for Pontefract.

“I am excited to make the next step in my career with Stockton,” said Boyes.

“I've learnt a lot from my time with Pontefract and being chucked in the deep end of men's football has taught me a lot. I'd like to thank everyone at Ponte for the opportunity."

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Patrick Boyes has joined Stockton Town on loan. MI News & Sport Ltd

Meanwhile, Hartlepool goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren has also commented on Boyes’ development after earning a move to Stockton.

"Pat's progress is clear to see from everybody at the football club,” said Letheren.

“Pat was sent to Pontefract to be around a first team environment but he benefited from a nasty injury to the Pontefract goalkeeper. He went on to have October player of month, two clean sheets and a man of the match against Stockton and that’s how this move came about and that’s a credit to Pat for grasping his opportunity.

