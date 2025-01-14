Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Josh Mazfari feels his loan spell at Redcar Athletic is helping him maximise his potential.

The 20-year-old signed for the Steelmen on a season-long loan in July after penning a contract extension with Pools.

The former Huddersfield goalkeeper has kept an impressive 14 clean sheets in 31 appearances this term, with Redcar boasting the Northern League Division One's joint-stingiest defence.

Mazfari, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Shildon, helping them reach the Northern League play-offs, has started all but one of the Steelmen's games this season.

Mazfari has kept 14 clean sheets in 31 appearances so far this season during an impressive loan spell with title-chasing Redcar Athletic. Picture by Keith Handley.

Ironically, Redcar and Shildon now look to be battling it out for the league title, with Mazfari's current side a point behind Shildon but with a game in hand.

The promising stopper, who spent time with England Schoolboys, trains with Pools in the week, while gaining valuable senior experience when playing for Redcar.

And Mazfari feels like he has the best of both worlds as he looks to continue his development and break into the Pools first team.

"It's been great for me personally," he told the Pools club website.

"I've been able to dip between the physicality of the Northern League by playing every week, to gaining experience while still training with the Pools first team.

"That's given me great exposure to different sides of the game and I feel as though it's helping me in maximising my potential.

"Our aim at Redcar is to win the Northern League title - it's really close at the moment.

"It's a great experience being able to compete in that sort of environment and playing every week.

"Training has been fantastic. Being able to work with Adam (Smith), Joel Dixon and Brad Young is a pleasure.

"They're all great keepers and fantastic people to be around.

"They've all had different experiences in the game, so being able to learn from them is excellent.

"We're constantly working hard in training and pushing each other, and I think the goalkeeping performances this season show that."