Weaver watched on as Hartlepool went into a 3-0 lead which also saw Sulphuirites defender Joe Mattock receive a red card for his part in Pools’ second goal when bringing down Josh Umerah in the area - Umerah would pick himself up to score from the spot.

And, despite a consolation strike from Josh Coley, Weaver admits he was surprised by his side’s performance as Hartlepool eased into the third round of the competition and a potential tie with a Premier League side.

“It was a surprise performance in how timid it was. There was a distinct lack of quality and application,” said Weaver.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver believes his sid egot what they deserved against Hartlepool United in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was a massive opportunity to put money into the coffers of the club. First half we made life massively difficult [for ourselves]. I don’t think they were creating too much but we conceded a free kick which led to the first goal and then obviously a penalty and a sending off for Joe Mattock and that was bitterly disappointing.

“We didn’t show enough personality in the first half. The big switch was on all day but you’ve got to be prepared to fail in that big switch because when we did get it out there, we were up against a left-winger playing at left-back and we would have had chances of hurting them but we didn’t execute that.

“We went for other options where there were lots of bodies in crowded areas and we got blocked off. It was inviting trouble and we got our just deserts.”

Hartlepool United celebrated FA Cup success against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Weaver had praised Hartlepool supporters in the build up to the game, suggesting the Suit Direct Stadium is home to one of the most hostile atmospheres in League Two after highlighting his side’s 3-2 defeat in October 2021 as a case and point.

“We know from our experience there last year how their crowd really gets behind them and makes it difficult for opposing teams,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.