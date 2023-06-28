John Askey’s side welcome the Black Cats for their final pre-season fixture on Tuesday, August 1 (7.30pm) before kicking off their new National League season.

And the Championship side have now been allocated further tickets at the Suit Direct Stadium after selling out their initial allocation.

Sunderland visited the Suit Direct Stadium last summer for a pre-season fixture with Black Cats supporters housed in the Town End of the stadium – with a similar set-up agreed this time around.

Hartlepool United have granted Sunderland a further allocation ahead of their pre-season friendly in August. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

But having quickly sold-out their initial allocation of 1,775, Hartlepool have granted the Championship side a further allocation of 1,020 to be housed at the opposite end of the ground in the Rink End.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to build on a positive first season back in the Championship in the 2023-24 campaign, having reached the play-off semi-finals last season with this, also, their final pre-season fixture ahead of their Championship opener with Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are one of five teams Hartlepool will face in pre-season with Championship neighbours Middlesbrough first up at the Suit Direct Stadium on Friday, July 14 (7pm) before Harrogate Town visit on Friday, July 28 (7.30pm).

Tickets for all three of Hartlepool’s home pre-season friendlies went on sale last week with tickets priced at £12 for adults and £7 for concessions for fixtures with Middlesbrough and Sunderland and £10 for adults and £5 for concessions for the meeting with Harrogate.

Pools also travel to face non-league duo Blyth Spartans on Saturday, July 22 (3pm) and Redcar Athletic on Tuesday, July 25 (7.30pm).

Hartlepool don’t have long to wait to find out their 2023-24 National League fixtures in full, with details set to be released on Wednesday, July 5 at 1pm and the season opener set for August 5.