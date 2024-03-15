Hartlepool United handed big boost as Tom Parkes declared fit for Southend National League fixture
Parkes was forced off in the first half of the defeat to Barnet two weeks ago and had been set to miss the midweek trip to Maidenhead with concussion before it was postponed on Tuesday morning.
Pools boss Kevin Phillips confirmed that the 32-year-old centre-half, who has formed a formidable partnership with Luke Waterfall since the pair arrived in January, was back in contention ahead of this weekend.
And the battle-hardened former Bristol Rovers man's return comes at a good time for Pools, with Phillips expecting Kevin Maher's Southend side to provide a stern physical examination.
"When he and Luke play together, they look a really strong partnership," he said.
"Let's not forget that Manny (Onariase) has been very good when I've called upon him.
"Tom and Luke have got know-how, aggression and experience.
"They're leaders and communicators, on and off the pitch."
Southend, who have set up in a 3-5-2 formation for most of the season, have 6'3'' Harry Cardwell leading their line and the striker will arrive in the North East in confident mood after notching his 15th goal of the campaign in midweek.
However, Phillips is confident that his experienced and imposing defensive duo will make sure the towering 27-year-old has a difficult afternoon.
He said: "When he (Cardwell) sees that Tom's back available, he'll know he's going to be in for a challenge.
"There are a lot of interesting battles all over the pitch and it's about whether we can win enough of them. We've certainly got the players to do it."