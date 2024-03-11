Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old stopper has impressed since signing from Livingston in January, playing 10 games and forming a solid partnership with fellow new recruit Luke Waterfall, but will miss the National League encounter with concussion.

Parkes, who has a wealth of Football League experience and made 172 appearances at Bristol Rovers, has proved a hit at Pools but was forced off in the first half of the defeat to Barnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Phillips confirmed that his side will be without experienced defender Tom Parkes tomorrow after he was forced off with concussion in the defeat to Barnet.

"Unfortunately, we'll be missing Parkesy tomorrow night," said Phillips on Monday.

"He'll be fine for the weekend but it's a precaution we have to take.

"I'm pleased with the options we've got and we can recall Kieran after 28 days if we need to.

"The best thing for him is to go and play football."