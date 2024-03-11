Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes to miss National League trip to Maidenhead United with concussion
The 32-year-old stopper has impressed since signing from Livingston in January, playing 10 games and forming a solid partnership with fellow new recruit Luke Waterfall, but will miss the National League encounter with concussion.
Parkes, who has a wealth of Football League experience and made 172 appearances at Bristol Rovers, has proved a hit at Pools but was forced off in the first half of the defeat to Barnet.
Boss Kevin Phillips, however, insists he is happy with his defensive options even after Kieran Burton departed on loan to National League North side Chester.
"Unfortunately, we'll be missing Parkesy tomorrow night," said Phillips on Monday.
"He'll be fine for the weekend but it's a precaution we have to take.
"I'm pleased with the options we've got and we can recall Kieran after 28 days if we need to.
"The best thing for him is to go and play football."
With Parkes sidelined, Manny Onariase looks set to start alongside the returning Luke Waterfall, who is back in contention after missing the game against Barnet.