Hartlepool United’s rescheduled trip to face AFC Fylde has been set for the New Year.

John Askey’s side will travel to Mill Farm on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 after the original fixture set for Saturday, December 2 was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Hartlepool’s clash with Fylde was one of several to fall victim to the freezing temperatures around the country after a pitch inspection on the morning of the game confirmed the fixture could not take place. But Pools have been handed a new date to face the Coasters, coming early in the New Year.

Askey’s side will now make the trip to Lancashire three days after their first game of 2024 against Oxford City, before they face Hampton & Richmond Borough in the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

Hartlepool United have been handed a new date for their National League fixture with AFC Fylde. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“We’d prepared for the Fylde game but we always had it in the back of our heads that it would probably get called off," Askey recently said.

"It enabled us to work a little bit harder and is probably what we needed to refresh one or two players who have played a lot recently.”

A club statement has confirmed that tickets purchased for the original fixture on December 2 can be used for the rearranged fixture early next year.

Pools were 3-1 winners when the two teams last met back in August with goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (2) and Callum Cooke enough to earn Askey’s side all three points.