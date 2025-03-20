Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has called for more from new signing Sam Folarin.

The 24-year-old signed for Pools from League Two Harrogate in January in a bid to play more games as he looks to take the next step in his career. The fleet-footed winger, who is blessed with impressive natural athleticism and raw pace, scored against Pools on New Year's Day 2023 but had found himself out of the Harrogate side in the first half of this season.

Folarin, who penned an initial 18-month contract, was one of a number of new additions, including Jamie Miley and Jack Robinson, signed with at least one eye on next season as Pools bid to reduce the average age of their vastly experienced squad. However, the new recruit has failed to make much of an impression in his first couple of months at the Prestige Group Stadium.

While he has shown one or two flashes of promise and set up Mani Dieseruvwe's goal in last month's defeat to Aldershot, Folarin has struggled to establish himself in the side and has been limited to just two starts and eight substitute appearances so far.

"He needs to impact the game more," Limbrick said.

"He needs to get into better areas, get into more crossing positions and get more goals and assists.

"When he came in it was difficult for him because he hadn't trained a lot and he hadn't played a lot, so we've slowly got him up to speed. He's had the odd start here and there - he started against Altrincham and then he started against Fylde, those were difficult games for him.

"He's a very, very good player. I really like his character. He's one who will benefit from a good pre-season in a settled environment and with a settled structure, I think that's what he needs.

"However, we challenged him in the week that for the last eight games he needs to make an impact, he needs to come on and deliver and perform. He's pushing to get a start.

"He's got outstanding attributes - his pace, he's one of the quickest players I've seen and worked with. There's definitely a place for him here and he's pushing for a start at the moment."