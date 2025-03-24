Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was full of praise for his side's strong start in Saturday's convincing 4-1 win over in-form Boston.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims arrived in the North East full of confidence following a run of five away wins in a row under experienced manager Graham Coughlan. Boston, who were promoted to the National League last term after winning the National League North play-offs, endured a difficult first few months of the campaign and were seven points adrift of safety when Coughlan replaced popular boss Ian Culverhouse in November. Coughlan masterminded a win in his first game at the helm, beating Braintree 3-1 to end a run of 13 games without a victory. However, Boston failed to win any of their next six league games and the Pilgrims didn't appear to have a prayer at the turn of the year as they floundered at the wrong end of the table. Yet a shock win over title-chasing York at the end of January proved the catalyst for a remarkable run of form, with Boston drawing with leaders Barnet and recording consecutive away wins against Fylde, Dagenham and Redbridge, Yeovil, Braintree and Rochdale.

That meant Coughlan's side came into Saturday's game within a tantalising two points of National League safety; defeat for Pools would have seen the Pilgrims close the gap to themselves to an uncomfortable six points. With the hosts without a win in eight matches, low on confidence in front of goal and still contending with the fallout following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh, it would not have been a surprise had Boston managed to maintain their fine record on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet it was Pools who came out of the blocks the quickest, taking the lead through Gary Madine after just four minutes. Although former Darlington frontman Jacob Hazel drew Boston level with his eighth goal in 13 games after 20 minutes, the hosts strong start had set the tone for the performance and got the almost 4,000 home fans right behind them. Mani Dieseruvwe restored their lead four minutes later and Pools never looked back, leaving Limbrick delighted with their strong start after he recorded his second win since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of last month.

The Pools head coach was full of praise for his side's fast start in Saturday's convincing 4-1 win over Boston United. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We watched Boston closely," he said.

"They obviously have a fantastic away record and had won their last five. Coughlan's a very experienced manager - Bristol Rovers, Mansfield and Newport in the Football League. I've coached teams against him before and he's got them super organised while adding two or three key players to the squad as well. We knew it was going to be a tough game, they beat Rochdale in the week with a really strong performance.

"We've started well at home in a lot of games, we've got out of the traps quickly. To score so early was really pleasing."