Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping he's getting closer to establishing a more settled side.

The Australian has come in for considerable criticism in recent weeks for his penchant for chopping and changing when it comes to formation and team selection. Limbrick switched to a 3-5-2 formation immediately after replacing Lennie Lawrence despite the fact it meant playing the likes of Jack Hunter, David Ferguson, Dan Dodds, Luke Charman, Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin out of position at various times. While the change was hailed as bold, daring and innovative when Pools beat Sutton in Limbrick's first game in charge, thereafter it was condemned as ill-thought-out. Following a run of three games without a win, Pools reverted back to a more familiar flat back four but Limbrick switched again ahead of the long trip to Eastleigh two weeks ago. After an improved performance in Hampshire, the Pools head coach stuck with the 3-5-2 ahead of last weekend's visit of Solihull Moors and looks set to do the same again this Saturday against a resurgent Boston United.

Limbrick has been similarly inclined to tinker when it comes to personnel. As he would be quick to point out, injuries and a suspension to Nathan Sheron have forced his hand to an extent; the likes of Tom Parkes, Luke Waterfall, Dan Dodds, Jack Robinson, Joe Grey, Anthony Mancini and Jack Hunter have all spent time on the sidelines since Limbrick took charge. However, a number of his changes have been made for tactical reasons and some have been a little hard to understand, not least his decision to drop the impressive Reyes Cleary to the bench ahead the defeat to Fylde or his call to name top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe among the substitutes for three matches in succession.

Limbrick has often suggested that he would, in an ideal world, like to have a more settled side and there have been some signs that's he's edging towards that in recent weeks. Pools made just one enforced change for last weekend's visit of Solihull as Louis Stephenson replaced the stricken Dan Dodds. Defender Billy Sass-Davies looks to have impressed Limbrick of late having been left out of all of his first six team selections while Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe are re-establishing their partnership up front and Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley have started the last two games together in midfield.

Having not featured in any of the Australian's first six games at the helm, central-defender Billy Sass-Davies has impressed head coach Anthony Limbrick in recent weeks. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I thought the Eastleigh performance was a solid performance," Limbrick said.

"I thought Louis Stephenson came in and did well, he played virtually a whole game so it was like a start for him anyway.

"There have been players who have come into the team and performed well in the last two weeks. For example, I think Billy Sass-Davies has been excellent. He's hardly played, I think it's underestimated how hard it is for a centre-back to come back into the team and get straight up to speed. I think Louis came in and did well, I think the front two worked well together and I think the midfield have been decent."