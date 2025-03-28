Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has warned that Pools will need to be at their best if they're to pick up a result when they travel to play-off chasing Halifax Town on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Despite another impressive season, it might just be a good time to play the Shaymen. Chris Millington's side, who finished in the play-offs last season and are in pole position to do the same again this term, have failed to score in any of their last three games. Much like last season, Halifax have encountered major problems with the playing surface at the Shay, which Millington blamed for the club's recent injury crisis - Town currently have 10 first team players out injured, including captain Sam Johnson - and said it was threatening to "derail" their season. To make matters more complicated, the impending sale of the ground to Ken Davy, who owns Super League side Huddersfield Giants, has left their participation in the play-offs, providing they qualify, in doubt. Town already share The Shay with Halifax Panthers and EFL regulations stipulate that clubs are not allowed to split the use of their ground with multiple rugby teams; the rules state that "a club sharing with one Rugby League team will be acceptable, but a club seeking to share with a Rugby Union team and a Rugby League team, or two Rugby Union teams, will not."

Nonetheless, Halifax have moved to bolster their significantly reduced ranks over the last few days, signing goalkeeper Toby Savin, who kept a clean sheet on his debut in Tuesday night's goalless draw with Woking, former West Ham defender Sean Tarima and highly rated attacker Dubem Eze. Winger Angelo Capello is expected to be back in contention after missing the previous three matches, while Halifax have one of the meanest defences in the division, bettered only by leaders Barnet and third-placed Forest Green Rovers.

So despite Halifax's recent problems and their slump in form, Limbrick won't be taking anything for granted when his side make the trip to West Yorkshire this weekend.

Pools are looking to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season when they travel to play-off chasing Halifax on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

"They're a good side," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I've watched them a lot when we've been preparing to play other teams. I thought they had a really good game against York, although it was a while ago.

"They've had a few injuries since then to key players and a sickness to another player in the week. I thought they had a draw that they were probably quite happy with against Woking, they seemed quite happy to get a clean sheet, obviously the new keeper came in and started.

"I think they're a good team, they're mobile, they can counter-attack you but they look to play as well. I think they're probably a little bit frustrated with the state of their pitch and they'd want to play more football if they could. I'm looking forward to it and we'll definitely have to be at our best if we want to get something from the game."