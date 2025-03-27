Popular teenage defender Louis Stephenson is one of a number of players to have turned out for the first team after progressing through the academy in recent years. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted with the news that Pools have managed to maintain their academy following a restructuring.

National League sides often struggle to retain their youth teams after spending two seasons outside the Football League, with clubs losing funding from the EFL. However, a restructure which will see Pools field under-16, 17, 18 and 19 teams has allowed them to keep their academy running, a positive step for the young players currently connected to the club as well as the wider community and a real feather in the cap of the likes of Joe Monks and Alex Cross, who have worked hard to complete the deal over a number of months.

Academy football is something that is close to Limbrick's heart, with the Australian having worked in the youth setups at Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough as well as a brief spell with England under-17s. Crucially, the Pools academy has proven itself capable of developing players who are capable of taking the step up to the first team; Joe Grey and Louis Stephenson are the two most high profile success stories, while the likes of Campbell Darcy, Max Storey, Joe Aungiers, Alfie Steel and Kian Foreman have shown signs of promise.

Academy manager Alex Cross hailed the move as "the best model for player development at the club" while head of football Joe Monks has backed the restructure to allow Pools "to recruit and develop the best young players in the area".

"I'm really pleased," Limbrick said.

"I've said it many times, I think they punch well above their weight here and I've got a lot of experience in academy football having worked at category ones and category twos. I know the landscape and what the level of player is, and what they do here is an excellent job.

"We've got four of the lads coming to train with us today (Thursday). I want to encourage that as much as I can, but they wouldn't be training if they weren't good enough and they're really pushing some of the senior players. We've got some really good young talent, especially some of the first years.

"I'm really pleased. We link in very closely and we're in the same office here (Durham University's Maiden Castle, training facilities) and we work together really well."