Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick hinted that he is not thinking about next season following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last week.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up until Singh announced his decision to step down, alleging that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" made his position "untenable", Limbrick was often willing to discuss striking a balance between focusing on the remainder of the current campaign and planning for next season. Pools signed Jamie Miley, Jack Robinson and Sam Folarin, all younger players with the potential to form an integral part of the side in the 2025/26 campaign, while experienced pair Tom Parkes and Adam Smith committed themselves to the club. Now, all talk of the future seems to be off the table.

While Singh has vowed to fund club operations until the end of this season, Pools are facing a race against time to attract new investment and secure their future. Although an interim board, believed to comprise Lennie Lawrence, Joe Monks, Lee Rust, John Pearson, Andy Steel and Rose Stoker, issued a positive update last Friday, confirming that the club were already in talks with potential buyers, Pools have been thrust into a difficult position and are facing an uncertain future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick's position is an unenviable one. Like many of his players, the Australian is probably wondering how the news might affect his future. In the short term, Pools face a battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight and Saturday's game against a resurgent Boston, who have won their last five matches on the road to close the gap to just nine points, has taken on an added significance after the Pilgrims continued their fine form with a victory over play-off chasing Rochdale on Tuesday night. In the longer term, Pools are presumably hamstrung in terms of planning for the future; it's hard to know exactly, but the assumption is that the club cannot negotiate new deals with the remainder of the current squad or begin talks with potential summer recruits until a takeover deal is completed.

The Pools head coach has been understandably reluctant to discuss the future since the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last week. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We're very much focused on going game-to-game anyway," Limbrick said.

"Because of the run that we've been on, we want to make sure we win on the weekend - that's what we're focused on for now. With the off-field developments that have happened, we're very much focused on what we're doing now."