Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has confirmed that he allowed Gary Madine to play in Chris Basham's testimonial at the weekend.

The 34-year-old was an unused substitute as Pools brought the curtain down on another challenging season following a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers on Monday. However, there was concern and consternation among some fans after Madine was pictured in a Sheffield United kit on Sunday, turning out for Chris Basham's testimonial. The frontman spent five months at Sheffield United in 2019, scoring three times in 16 games, where he was a teammate of Blades legend Basham, who made almost 350 appearances at Bramall Lane.

"We spoke with Gary a couple of weeks ago about the testimonial," Limbrick said.

"We'd agreed that it was an opportunity for him, he really wanted to do it. He wasn't necessarily starting in the team for the last couple of weeks, he's been really good to us as a staff, he's worked hard and done things right. He's been so good for the group. I felt it was a good decision that we'd allow him to go and play a little bit in that game.

The veteran frontman, who has scored eight goals in 30 games this season, caused a stir after appearing in Chris Basham's testimonial on Sunday. Picture by Frank Reid.

"He was on the bench today and fit to play if we needed him. I just felt that, the way the game was, it was hard for us to get him on, otherwise he'd have come on today.

"It was something we spoke about and I gave him the all-clear."