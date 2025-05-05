Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is preparing for a "challenging time" after Pools finished their season with a 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers on Monday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Pools had been keen to salvage some pride after their humiliating 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Rochdale last time out, it was hard to avoid the sense that most fans are more concerned about what happens off the pitch over the next couple of weeks than what happened on it as Limbrick's side entertained Forest Green on Monday. Supporters had been hoping that a takeover deal would have been completed by now, with current owner Raj Singh vowing to pull his funding of the club when the curtain came down on another dramatic season. Yet for whatever reason, a deal is dragging on and Pools are now faced with a precarious future, with bills soon needing to be paid and a large part of the squad at risk of being allowed to leave on a free, including the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, who admitted he was not sure where his future lay after the game, and Nathan Sheron.

The longer the ongoing state of limbo goes on, the worse the possible outcomes for Pools. At this stage, Limbrick is having to face up to the prospect of a mass exodus of his star players, but in a few weeks there will be bills to pay and even more serious questions to answer. Fans, of course, are still hoping for a positive outcome that allows Pools not only to survive but, crucially, to thrive. Even so, there was a cloud hanging over the Prestige Group Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Forest Green, the long trip up to the North East was probably also a game they could have done without. Steve Cotterill's side were guaranteed to finish third no matter the result and must have had at least one eye on their upcoming National League play-off campaign, which begins in two weeks time.

The Pools head coach admits his side are gearing up for a "challenging time" after the curtain came down on another season following their 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Frank Reid.

So, it was little surprise that the game had a distinct end of season feeling to it, with both sides reluctant to grab the contest by the scruff of the neck despite some moments of purposeful pressing from Pools. Indeed, it was the home side who had the better of the first half, going close through the likes of Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron after winning the ball back inside Forest Green's own half.

It was by no means a classic, but Pools drew first blood in a tepid contest eight minutes before the break when David Ferguson, so often scapegoated this season but still an important part of the side despite his critics, produced an inventive finish to score his third goal of a challenging campaign after good work from Reyes Cleary, who was playing his final game of a blistering loan spell.

Pools spurned a gilt-edged chance to put the result beyond doubt 20 minutes from time when Mani Dieseruvwe missed from close range after a purposeful forward run from the influential Jamie Miley. The frontman, who finished the season with 17 goals but might well have had more, looked destined to find the net but fluffed his lines and his effort trickled tamely into the arms of visiting goalkeeper Ted Cann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, that moment proved decisive as Pools, who finished the season in 11th, were denied all three points when substitute Christian Doidge latched onto Joe Quigley's header to nod home his 13th goal of the season. The late leveller perhaps summed up the difference between the two sides. Whereas Forest Green, who have one of the league's most formidable budgets and strongest squads, were able to bring on big hitters like Doidge, Quigley and Kyle McAllister, Pools have a decent core but are lacking depth. Few would dispute that Pools have the makings of a competitive side, but there is a very real risk that the squad could be gutted over the coming weeks and Limbrick left to, in effect, start again.

There is now the daunting sense that Pools are heading into the unknown, even teetering on the edge of an abyss. Although there is still potential for positive change, there is also a significant risk that Pools could be thrown into an even more precarious situation. Limbrick, who has navigated a challenging period with commendable level-headedness and sincerity, even if results and performances have, at times, left something to be desired, is hoping he will be the man to lead the club again next season, however things might look. The Pools head coach admitted the club faces an uncertain future following the end of the campaign.

"We understand how hard it must be for the people here," he said.

"It's not as hard for us, I wouldn't want to say that it's been as hard for us because I really feel for the people here, it's their club. It must be very difficult for the fans of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best way we felt as staff and players was to give everything we had, which we have done, to make the people happy by getting the wins; we did that sometimes, and other times we haven't. I think you could never look at us and say that we haven't tried or worked hard and given absolutely everything. That was how I felt - and we all felt - we could do the best for the club in this situation.

"It's difficult. Now that the games are over it will be a challenging time, we understand that.

"We've been focusing on the football. We'll regroup over the next few days and have a look and see where we are with it. We don't know too much at the moment. Hopefully things move on and it progresses and we'll have some information, we hope, sometime soon."