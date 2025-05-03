Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping his side can banish the bad memories of their humbling defeat at the hands of Rochdale when they host promotion hopefuls Forest Green Rovers on Monday.

Although Pools, who are languishing in 12th in the National League and are set for another season of mid-table mediocrity no matter what happens on Monday, have next to nothing left to play for, there is a hope that Limbrick's side can salvage some pride following their humiliating 5-1 defeat to Rochdale last time out.

Pools, who were backed by an impressive 730 travelling fans making the most of the club's annual fancy dress tradition, produced one of their worst performances of the campaign as they were outclassed by a Dale side who were better than them in every department.

Although there's no doubt that looming off-field uncertainty, which seems to get more and more concerning with every week that passes without a takeover deal being completed, can't have helped things over the last couple of months, there was little excuse for the manner of Saturday's capitulation. While the trip to Spotland always looked set to be a difficult one, Pools arrived in good spirits having won four of their last six games, beating rivals Gateshead in impressive fashion last time out. However, the contrast between that confident performance and the wilting display against Rochdale could hardly have been starker and would surely have left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans who travelled to support their side at the end of a long and dispiriting campaign.

The Pools head coach is hoping his side can bounce back from last weekend's humbling 5-1 defeat at Rochdale when they host promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers on Monday. Picture by Frank Reid.

So, while Monday's meeting might not mean much to either side in terms of league position - Forest Green are guaranteed to finish third and will have at least one eye on their upcoming play-off campaign - Pools will want to put their nightmarish afternoon in Manchester behind them while also ending the season with some positivity ahead of what could well be a challenging and uncertain summer. Above all, Limbrick is keen to remind fans of what his side can do and continue their decent run at the Prestige Group Stadium, with Pools unbeaten in their last four at home.

"Every home game is important no matter what's happened before," he said.

"That's the mentality we've taken into every game and it's the one we'll take into Forest Green too; every game is important, but especially the home games.

"Coming into the Boston game we hadn't won for a while and there had been far too many draws in the league - not just from my time here, but all season. We got that win against Boston and then won in a different manner against Ebbsfleet. We had a really good win over Gateshead and I think the results at home have given the place a bit of a lift.

"The results are important to give the fans what they deserve, to make them happy and give them something to cheer about. Every home game is important and that's what we're looking at again on Monday."