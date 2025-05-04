Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits Anthony Mancini's ongoing fitness issues have been "frustrating" - and hinted that Pools will evaluate the Frenchman in the summer.

It's been another challenging season for Mancini, whose talent has never been in doubt but who has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Ever since arriving at Pools as an unassuming trialist in the summer of 2023, Mancini has established himself as a firm fan favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium. He set the National League alight in the opening weeks of last season, receiving a standing ovation from all four corners of Southend's Roots Hall after bamboozling the Shrimpers as he propelled Pools to the summit of the table. He was in the process of running champions-elect Chesterfield ragged when he suffered a serious hamstring injury that ended up keeping him out until after Christmas. Not only did Mancini's injury change the course of that game, with Chesterfield scoring three times to come from two goals down to win 3-2, it changed the course of the season for Pools. When Mancini trudged off in Derbyshire, Pools were top of the league; by the time he returned in late December, Pools had dropped to 17th.

Although the sense is that he was probably rushed back by an under pressure John Askey, who was sacked five days after Mancini returned to the side on Boxing Day 2023, the mercurial attacker struggled to hit the same heights for the remainder of the season. There were one or two flashes of his brilliance, not least a sensational long range winner against Ebbsfleet in January, but there were constant question marks over his fitness and he was sidelined again in late January. Mancini's final abortive comeback attempt lasted less than 10 minutes against Southend in March, with the Frenchman limping off not long after being introduced as a second half substitute.

It's been another frustrating season for the talented Frenchman, who has featured 25 times but has only played three games this year. Picture by Frank Reid.

This season has been slightly different. Mancini has been able to get through more games, featuring 25 times, although he has continued to struggle with the rigorous demands of the National League and was used sparingly by both Darren Sarll and Lennie Lawrence, who put limited faith in him as an impact substitute. Frustratingly, just when Mancini looked to be getting going again, producing a dazzling performance in the win over Oldham on New Year's Day, his third start in a row, he was ruled out with a groin injury. He again teased fans with a spellbinding display against Boston last month, only to be sidelined again days later. Indeed, Mancini has played just three times all year.

While a lot of the debate surrounding the 23-year-old might seem academic until the club's future is secured, Pools will likely have a decision to make regarding the Frenchman this summer. His talent and impact are such that it seems difficult not to offer him a new deal, but his temperamentality and lack of availability means he is, for now, something of a luxury in the squad; depending on what happens this summer, he could become a luxury Pools can ill-afford. Whatever the case, for Mancini's own sake and career he will need to banish some of his injury demons sooner rather than later. For football fans, a fit and firing Mancini is a sight to behold and there is a real sense among Pools supporters that he could become an integral part of the side if he can prove his fitness. Limbrick, who admits it has been a frustrating situation for everyone involved, suggested Pools could use the summer to evaluate the mercurial attacker.

"There's no doubt it's been frustrating - for him, for us and for the players, they love playing with him," he said.

"We'd love to be able to pick him. Whenever he's been fit, we've put him in the team; he was brilliant against Boston. He was excellent against Oldham on New Year's Day and he has a big influence on the team when he's available.

"We can't deny - and he can't deny - that the availability and the injuries have really hampered him. It's tough, it's all well and good having a great player but if they're not robust enough to deal with the rigours of the game, it's hard. It makes it difficult.

"We haven't thought too much about the future. We just want to make sure he gets fit; he's a good lad, he trains hard and he wants to play, he wants to play more than anyone. It's frustrating for us but we'll have to see where that one is in the summer."