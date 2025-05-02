Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is expecting the “best possible version” of Forest Green Rovers when his side host the Gloucestershire outfit on Monday.

It's hard to avoid the sense that Monday's meeting will not be a priority for either team. Pools, who are languishing in mid-table and have nothing left to play for other than pride, are facing an uncertain future with owner Raj Singh set to stop funding the club next week and most fans would surely prefer a resolution to the ongoing off-field issues rather than three points in what is to all intents and purposes a meaningless game. Forest Green, meanwhile, have secured a third placed finish in the National League and will make the long trip up to the North East with at least one eye on their play-off semi-final, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 21.

Even so, Pools will be keen to end an underwhelming and, at times, dispiriting season on a high note, especially after last Saturday's humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of Rochdale. For Limbrick, who is contracted for next season but will still feel as though he has something to prove, especially in the event that new owners come in, a win on Monday would go some way to banishing bad memories from the mauling in Greater Manchester while also bolstering his own job prospects.

Forest Green boss Steve Cotterill will likely feel as though he faces a precarious balancing act at the Prestige Group Stadium. On the one hand, he will be keen to ensure his side take some momentum into the play-offs while also retaining some match sharpness; although finishing third means the Gloucestershire side avoid the quarter-final eliminators while also securing a home semi-final, it also leaves them facing a wait of more than two weeks between the end of the regular season and the beginning of their play-off campaign. While Cotterill is unlikely to take too many risks as he bids to lead Forest Green back to the Football League at the first time of asking - central-defender Cian Harries, for instance, required stitches following a clash of heads in their win over Oldham and could well be left at home - Limbrick's side could well still have to contend with the likes of Sean Long and Liam Sercombe, who both signed from rivals Cheltenham last summer, stalwart Christian Doidge, goalscoring midfielder Charlie McCann and Harry Cardwell, who has caused Pools plenty of problems in a Southend shirt in the past, on Monday.

The Pools head coach is expecting to face a strong Forest Green side on Monday despite the Gloucestershire outfit's upcoming play-off commitments. Picture by Frank Reid.

The truth is that, with a big budget and deep squad, whatever side Forest Green send up to the North East is likely to take some beating. Limbrick, who was not at the club when Pools were edged out 1-0 in the reverse back in September, is expecting a stern test as his side bid to end an underwhelming campaign on a positive note.

"We've had a lot of conversations this week with the staff and the analysis guys about what Forest Green might bring," he said.

"They've got such a break between their games, so we think the chances are that they'll play a strong team, similar to what they might then play in the play-offs.

"They've got the left-sided centre-half, Harries, who's had a bad head injury and a fair few stitches, so whether he's going to play and they're going to risk him, we're not sure.

"With such a break between the games, I would assume they'll play their best side, or at least a version of that, as close as they can get. That's what we're preparing for, the best possible version of Forest Green, and we'll go from there.

"What I would say is that they've got a lot of very, very good players, so anybody could come in and step in. They've got two very good players in most positions."