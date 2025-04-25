Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has been reflecting on the life of Joe Thompson following his tragic passing last week.

On Saturday Pools will travel to Rochdale, where Thompson, who died aged just 36, spent a large part of his footballing career.

Thompson passed away following a brave battle with stage four lymphoma - a form of blood cancer - which had spread to his lungs. Thompson was twice diagnosed with the disease during his playing career, recovering to score the goal that helped Rochdale secure survival in League One in 2018. Having been given the all-clear for the second time in 2017, Thompson's cancer returned in April 2024. He died a year later, prompting a widespread outpouring of grief from throughout the footballing world and beyond.

Indeed, Thompson's brave battle touched both football fans and non-football fans alike. The fact that he not only managed to overcome the disease twice, but also to return to professional football, was an inspiration to many. After he retired from football in 2019, Thompson went on to become a motivational speaker and life coach, while also working as a football pundit for the BBC and an ambassador for Manchester United. He dedicated a large part of his life to helping others and raising money for charity; in October 2024, he completed a 21-mile walk from Manchester United's Old Trafford, where he began his career, to Rochdale's Crown Oil Arena, despite suffering from the effects of cancer.

Tributes have been flooding in for Joe Thompson, who made more than 200 appearances for Saturday's opponents Rochdale, after his tragic death aged just 36 last week. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Having spent seven years at Manchester United, Thompson signed for Rochdale in 2005 and went on to make his professional debut aged 17, coming on as a late substitute against Carlisle. Despite a succession of injuries, Thompson went on to establish himself as a regular in the Dale side and was an integral part of the team that won promotion to League One in 2010. He left Spotland for the first time in the summer of 2012 having scored seven goals in 157 games. He wasn't away for too long, however; after signing for Tranmere Rovers, he returned to Rochdale on loan, making a further seven appearances.

It was during Thompson's time at Tranmere that he was first diagnosed with Hodkin lymphoma, a rare form of cancer. He was given the all-clear a year later and returned to professional football with Bury, where manager David Flitcroft described him as an "inspiration".

Spells at Wrexham, Southport and Carlisle followed before he re-signed for Rochdale in August 2016. His cancer returned in March 2017 but, remarkably, he was back in action less than nine months later. After featuring in Dale's FA Cup fifth round replay against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, he cemented his status as a legend in Greater Manchester when he scored the goal that secured his side's League One survival on the final day of the 2017/18 season, firing in the winning goal against Charlton Athletic just two minutes after being introduced from the bench. He was awarded the Laureus sporting moment of the year award and, in 2019, the Sir Tom Finney award, recognising his outstanding career and contribution to football.

Away from the pitch, Thompson was an insightful pundit, inspirational speaker and tireless in his efforts to raise money for charity and make a positive impact on those around him. Above all, he was a loving husband to his wife Chantelle, who said he had "walked every step with courage and pride" and that he made "such an impact on so many people", and a father to his two children, Thailula and Athena Rae.

Upon his tragic passing, Rochdale hailed Thompson as a "talented footballer" with a "loving, infectious personality" while Manchester United said he was "a warm personality who had a deep connection with our club".

Pools fans who wish to do so will have the chance to sign a book of condolences and leave flowers in tribute to Thompson, who lost his brave battle on Thursday, April 17 and will forever be remembered for his courage, spirit and determination to help others despite the adversity he was facing.

"I didn't know him - but I know that he was an inspiration to so many people," Limbrick said.

"I've been reading about the situation and it's clear that Joe was a special person, a talented footballer and an inspirational character.

"It's a tough situation and I wish I had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. He will be dearly missed."