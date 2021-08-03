Hartlepool United hit season ticket sale milestone just days before League Two opener against Crawley Town

Pools mark their return to the Football League after a four year absence against Crawley Town on Saturday at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off). And the club have confirmed that season ticket sales have now passed the 2,500 mark.

Tickets will remain on sale once the season has got under way and can be bought via Pools’ online ticketing platform.

Prices are as follows:

Adult: £365 (£315 for 2020-21 season ticket holders)

Concession: £285 (£260 for 2020-21 season ticket holders)

Under-16s: £95

Under-12s: £50

Under-5s: Free

Carers: Free

Individual match tickets can also be bought for upcoming League and cup matches online.

League match prices are as follows:

Adult: £20.00

Concession/Under-19s: £14.00

Under-16s: £5.00

Pools’ upcoming Carabao Cup first round match at home to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday, August 10 (7pm kick-off) is priced as follows:

Adult: £14.00

Concession: £9.00

Under-16s: £5.00

