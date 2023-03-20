Pruti was listed among Albania’s under-21s squad selection for their upcoming fixtures which would rule the 20-year-old out of Hartlepool’s fixture with League Two leaders Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Albania under-21s are set to face Azerbaijan on Thursday, March 23 before taking on Poland on Monday, March 27 with Hartlepool’s League Two meeting with the O’s taking place on Saturday, March 25.

But manager John Askey has revealed to The Mail he is hoping Pruti will remain with his squad as they continue to seek assurances from the national team as to whether the defender will need to leave.

Hartlepool United hope to have Edon Pruti available for the League Two fixture with Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

“We’re hoping not,” Askey told The Mail when asked if Pruti is set to join up with his country.

“We’ve explained to them the importance of him staying here and how he’ll develop more here - especially if we stay in league football.

“So hopefully they won’t be silly about it because he just gives us that balance on the left-hand side.”

Edon Pruti has been a regular for Hartlepool United since joining from Brentford. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Pruti has been a regular in defence for Hartlepool since arriving from Brentford in the January transfer window, starting all 12 games.

Pruti signed for Brentford last summer having emerged through the ranks at Burnley and went on to make 14 appearances for the Bees’ B team before making the move to league football.