Hartlepool find themselves ensconced in a battle to secure their Football League status as we head into the final weeks of the campaign with their fate still some way from being decided.

And that uncertainty, says Askey, may have a big impact when it comes to whether or not players will look to agree new terms at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the end of the season.

Askey is the third manager in charge of the club this season but revealed to The Mail he is yet to sit down and discuss any terms with players who are heading out of contract, admitting now is not the right time.

Jamie Sterry is one of the key assets heading out of contract at Hartlepool United this summer. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“I’ve not spoken to anybody. I think the position that we’re in, I don’t think it’s the right time,” said Askey.

“It’s something that, depending on what league we’re in, we’ll talk to players.

“I’m sure they’ll be in a position where they’ll be thinking if the worst did happen then they’ll probably be thinking about their futures.”

Jamie Sterry, Ben Killip, Mohamad Sylla and captain Nicky Featherstone are among some of the names who are heading out of contract at the end of the season which may cause concern for supporters about the club losing some of their key assets as we have seen in recent years.

Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone signed a two-year deal in 2021. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Last summer we saw player of the season Luke Molyneux leave the Suit Direct Stadium for free after he failed to reach terms over a new deal, with young player of the year Timi Odusina also exiting the club under similar circumstances.

Gary Liddle is another who failed to extend his terms with the club before moving to South Shields whilst, following their promotion back to the Football League in 2021, Hartlepool also lost leading goal scorer Rhys Oates.

But despite the uncertainty surrounding those players heading out of contract at the end of the season, Askey has stressed the importance for the club to start preparing for the summer, regardless of whether they remain in the Football League or not.

And, although Askey will be involved, much of that will come down to new sporting director Darren Kelly and his plans for the club moving forward.

Ben Killip has lost his place in goal for Hartlepool United in recent weeks. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“That’s what we’ve got to do,” Askey told The Mail.

“It’s early days, but over the next two or three weeks that’s what we’ve got to do to protect the football club. You can’t leave it until the summer.

“Obviously with the position we’re in you’re caught in between a little bit, but we need to make plans for either or.

“It would be great to know we’re staying up and the sooner we can get into that position the better but we’ve got to win some games. If we can win some games then it would be great to plan for next season in the Football League.

“I know we’ve only just got together but the relationship is really good,” Askey added on his relationship with sporting director Kelly.