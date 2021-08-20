Hartlepool United injury latest: Trio back in contention for Walsall

The pair both missed last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Barrow but have returned to training this week. Reagan Ogle is also available after picking up a niggle following the match at Holker Street but Joe Grey (back) remains out.

Pools played a behind closed doors friendly against Gateshead at Maiden Castle on Monday, winning 4-1. Manager Dave Challinor believes Cullen is getting closer to full fitness but there is still some work to.

Olufela Olomola of Hartlepool United in action with Crawley Town's Archie Davies during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“[Cullen] played 60-minutes on Monday, that will do him the world of good,” said the Pools boss.

"It doesn't bring him up to speed as such but every day he trains it gets him closer. We need to continue to work at that. Without a game on Tuesday or next Tuesday helps in terms of moving things forward.

"We then go into bank holiday weekend with no bank holiday fixture, wow! We then have the Papa John's game on the Tuesday [at Carlisle United].

"By the time we get to August 31, we should have players a lot fitter than they are now and the gap between the players who are playing and who aren't quite up to match speed should be a lot closer. We'll have some games to move that process along.”

Challinor added: “Fela and Reagan felt something running after the Barrow game so they missed a couple of days but they both trained Thursday and will both train on Friday.

"They're both back in contention in terms of the squad.”

