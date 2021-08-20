Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor assesses a 'difficult' summer transfer window
Hartlepool United’s recruitment this summer has seemed ‘a little bit tougher’ compared with previous seasons, according to manager Dave Challinor.
Pools have made 10 signings so far this transfer window and are targeting at least three more before the August 31 deadline.
A left-sided centre-back and another striker are Challinor’s two biggest transfer targets at the moment while the club are also in the market for a third choice goalkeeper to back up Ben Killip and Jonny Mitchell.
Read More
And with plenty of players still out of contract and looking for clubs, there is an abundance of options out there.
When describing this summer’s transfer market, Challinor said: “It is difficult and it’s difficult for many reasons.
“There’s still players trying to earn contracts at clubs at a level they’ll probably not end up at. There are still clubs from lower divisions paying a lot more than clubs in League Two so there’s lots of different parameters that are difficult.”
He added: “It doesn’t change – it’s always tough.
"This year more than anything it seems a little bit tougher and probably, perception wise for us, maybe it seems a little bit tougher because you’re limited by a deadline. We know that once August 31st passes, except people who are free agents who are out of contract, we can’t do anything until January.
“So we’ve got that little bit of pressure on us but it has been a tough summer and will continue to be but within that we have to be patient and that’s what we’ll certainly be.”