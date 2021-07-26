Hartlepool United injury latest with former Port Vale striker in line to return as a trialist for Blyth Spartans friendly
Hartlepool United could welcome a couple of players back to the fold at Blyth Spartans on Tuesday evening (7pm kick-off).
Pools will be looking to right the wrongs of Saturday’s 4-1 pre-season defeat at Gateshead when they travel to Croft Park for their penultimate friendly match ahead of the new League Two season.
Mark Shelton (groin), Joe Grey (back) and trialist striker Mark Cullen (hamstring) watched the weekend’s defeat from the sidelines at the International Stadium.
Grey is set to be rested once again but Shelton and Cullen are expected to be back available for selection.
Ashington-born striker Cullen is set to be confirmed as a Pools player ahead of the League Two season but is being named as a trialist as it stands due to terms of a severance package following his release from Port Vale in the summer.
Zaine Francis-Angol was a named Pools player on Saturday but technically remains a trialist with the club still yet to announce the defender’s new contract at Victoria Park.
At least one more trialist is also likely to be involved with Jake Lawlor, Olly Scott, Dan Bramall and Shaun MacDonald all part of Pools’ squad over the weekend.
Youth team striker Harry Close came off the bench for his non-competitive debut against Gateshead and is expected to be part of the squad once again on Tuesday evening.
Their opponents Blyth have a management team made up of club legends Michael Nelson and Micky Barron. Former Hartlepool midfielder Nicky Deverdics is also part of the Spartans squad.