Pools will be looking to right the wrongs of Saturday’s 4-1 pre-season defeat at Gateshead when they travel to Croft Park for their penultimate friendly match ahead of the new League Two season.

Mark Shelton (groin), Joe Grey (back) and trialist striker Mark Cullen (hamstring) watched the weekend’s defeat from the sidelines at the International Stadium.

Grey is set to be rested once again but Shelton and Cullen are expected to be back available for selection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Cullen leaves the field for Hartlepool against Spennymoor Town (photo: Frank Reid).

Ashington-born striker Cullen is set to be confirmed as a Pools player ahead of the League Two season but is being named as a trialist as it stands due to terms of a severance package following his release from Port Vale in the summer.

Zaine Francis-Angol was a named Pools player on Saturday but technically remains a trialist with the club still yet to announce the defender’s new contract at Victoria Park.

At least one more trialist is also likely to be involved with Jake Lawlor, Olly Scott, Dan Bramall and Shaun MacDonald all part of Pools’ squad over the weekend.

Youth team striker Harry Close came off the bench for his non-competitive debut against Gateshead and is expected to be part of the squad once again on Tuesday evening.

Their opponents Blyth have a management team made up of club legends Michael Nelson and Micky Barron. Former Hartlepool midfielder Nicky Deverdics is also part of the Spartans squad.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.