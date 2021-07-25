After taking an early lead, Pools capitulated as the game wore on with Cedwyn Scott scoring twice for the hosts in the first half and Macaulay Langstaff and Greg Olley netting in the second as the friendly match ended 4-1 at the International Stadium.

It was Hartlepool’s second friendly defeat against National League North opposition in the past week.

And with less than two weeks to go before the start of the League Two season, some fans are starting to worry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warmup ahead of Gateshead FC v HUFC. Pre-season friendly. 24-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

Here’s how some of them reacted on Twitter…

@douggyhufc: “Announce massive over reactions.”

@richyhpool: “Only pre season but I'm worried about the strength of our squad. Considerably weaker than last season at the minute.”

@MbwLdurham: "I took Tuesday on the chin, pre season and all that, but that today was massively embarrassing. In DC we have a fantastic manager, but he needs funds and be able to get quality. Time for Raj to open up the wallet and get experienced quality players in, we can’t keep hoping we find gems in trial players, and clearly the squad is not strong enough.”

@cjfor007: “Pre season friendly or not, a 4-1 defeat is concerning.”

@JackAshmann: “Challinor will get it right."

@daveflemm: “I’m sorry but we need to BUY players, not just rely on trialists coming good, we’ve just lost our best two strikers.”

@BeatDarlo: “I walked out in shame with 15 minutes to go #embarrassed.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.