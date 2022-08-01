Both Grey and Ndjoli missed Pools’ disappointing heavy defeat at Walsall to begin the new League Two season at the weekend, with manager Paul Hartley only able to name six substitutes on his bench from a possible seven.

Grey and Ndjoli joined striker Marcus Carver who is nearing a return from a thigh injury picked up midway through pre-season.

And Pools will have to await the news of a scan on Grey’s injury while Hartley has suggested Ndjoli could be out of action for the next couple of weeks.

Hartlepool United will await the scan results on Joe Grey's injury after missing the defeat at Walsall. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s a hamstring for Mika. He might be two weeks away,” Hartley told The Mail.

“Joe, we're just waiting for his scan to come back.”

Grey was a regular for Pools in pre-season including the final fixture against Sunderland.

Grey signed a new three-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium earlier this summer after a breakout year for the club last season.

Ndjoli meanwhile, is a new signing for Pools having spent time with Aldershot last season.

Ndjoli made his first appearance for Pools from the bench in the draw with Sunderland but looks set for a spell on the sidelines with injury.

Full-back Jamie Sterry made his anticipated return to action for Pools from the bench in the 4-0 defeat at Walsall.