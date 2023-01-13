Curle revealed to The Mail that trio Euan Murray, Jake Hastie and Mikael Ndjoli have all trained this week having all struggled with viruses in recent weeks.

Murray returned to the starting line-up for the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City before being withdrawn at half-time having still been suffering whilst Hastie came off the bench in that game after missing the New Year’s Day draw with Harrogate Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ndjoli has been out of favour under Curle, having not featured since October’s defeat to Salford City, but is another who has been struggling with the virus but has returned to training ahead of the trip to the Priestfield.

Euan Murray came off at half-time of Hartlepool United's defeat to Stoke City. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“They’ve all trained,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve all been doing extra work away from the football side then they’ve been integrated within the football, but they’ve needed to do their top up work.

“We’re mindful of the fact of how much work we give them because people who have had the virus and people who have had the illness and have been affected by it, your immune system is down and low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you start over stressing the body when it’s at a low ebb, the likelihood is you make yourself vulnerable to more viruses and more sickness.

“We’ve got a new physio starting, he’s found his feet very quickly, he’s been getting hands on and getting an understanding of where the players are at and I think he’ll be an excellent addition for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools have already been boosted by the news that star striker Josh Umerah should be available for the trip to Gillingham having also been involved in training this week following his concerning exit from the FA Cup defeat to Stoke.