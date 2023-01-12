The league’s bottom two teams go head-to-head at the Priestfield Stadium where a win would see Keith Curle’s side move eight points clear of the Gills and remain in contention with those above them.

Defeat, however, would see Neil Harris’ side claw back the deficit on Hartlepool to just two points and leave Pools in further trouble during what is a pivotal period for the club.

Curle is set to be boosted for the trip south, though, with star striker Umerah likely to be fit after being brought off in the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Stoke City last weekend.

Josh Umerah is in contention for Hartlepool United to face Gillingham after Stoke City injury. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Umerah was forced off early in the second half and could be seen, gingerly, walking straight down the tunnel at the Suit Direct Stadium with fears as to whether the 11-goal striker would miss the trip to Hartlepool’s relegation rivals.

Umerah appeared to clutch at his hamstring as he walked off but boss Curle was reserved over the potential injury having suggested it may have been cramp more than anything else.

And the Hartlepool manager has revealed Umerah is available for training in the run-up to the game which means the 25-year-old should be in contention to start at the Priestfield.

Jamie Sterry was forced off injured in Hartlepool United's defeat against Mansfield Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“He’s not too bad. He has responded well,” said Curle.

“I think we made the right decision in taking him off when we did. He recovered well yesterday, he’s been assessed, and he’s available to train.”

Should Umerah not make it, however, the onus would likely fall on loan striker Jack Hamilton, although Curle did suggest to The Mail he would consider a change in formation if that were to be the case - even joking about midfielder Mark Shelton being an option after featuring in a number of unnatural positions in recent weeks.

Curle said: “We could change the formation potentially. We might see different personnel play in slightly different positions - I think Mark Shelton has played centre-back, right-back, wing-back, centre-midfield, so we could always try him up front.”

Elsewhere Curle will continue to wait over the fitness of full-back Jamie Sterry.

Sterry was forced off in the recent defeat against Mansfield Town having completed back-to-back 90 minutes in the wins over Crawley Town and Rochdale.

Sterry is said to be dealing with a groin problem with Curle keen to continue being governed by the 27-year-old over his fitness.

“I saw Jamie last week doing some rehab work on the side of the pitch. He’s working on his mobility and physicality. But as I've said, we’ll be guided by Jamie on his recovery,” Curle said.

“He’s an excellent professional, so we just need to wait and be ready for when Jamie says he’s available.”

Curle is set to hand a debut to January signing Matt Dolan against Gillingham.

The 29-year-old completed a return to the Suit Direct Stadium from Newport County for what will be his third stint with the club after enjoying a couple of loan spells earlier in his career.

