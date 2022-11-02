Pools ended a run of four straight defeats in League Two with their 2-1 success over Grimsby at the weekend, but instead of searching for back-to-back wins in the league they will travel to National League side Solihull Moors to begin their FA Cup campaign.

The FA Cup was a memorable competition for Hartlepool last season as they made it to the fourth round and a special afternoon at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. But Pools will face a testing trip to the Armco Arena this weekend to face last season’s beaten National League play-off finalists Solihull, a side just five places below them in the football pyramid.

“We need to win games. It doesn't matter if it's the FA cup or it’s the league. Whoever we’re playing, if they’re top of the league or bottom of the league. We need wins,” said Curle.

Keith Curle has delivered a message to his Hartlepool United players ahead of their FA Cup tie at Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We don’t shy away from the fact that we need to improve, continually, everyday.

“Colin [West] rang me up and said have you seen the draw?” Curle said of Hartlepool’s first round draw.

“I said that’s going to be a good game. They’ll fancy their chances. They’re fourth or fifth in their division so they will fancy their chances.

Hartlepool United enjoyed a memorable FA Cup run last season as they made it to the fourth round against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’ll show them the respect that they deserve as a football club. Our preparation will be spot on. The work we do in identifying their strengths and weaknesses will be exactly the same as if it were a league game.”

While Pools take a break from the league, they do see an ease up in their schedule over the coming weeks which should allow Curle to welcome back a number of players currently out with injury. But if it were up to Curle, he would continue the flow of games.