Curle has been in post as the club’s interim manager for over a month and has guided his side to two wins and two draws in his first eight league games in charge - after the club were without a win prior to his arrival in September. And Curle, who has been praised for his endeavours behind the scenes, has thanked the club’s staff for allowing him to ‘manage how I want to manage’ after watching his side fight back to claim a 2-1 victory over Grimsby Town.

Although results have remained indifferent, Curle has helped see a noticeable shift in morale behind the scenes with the 58-year-old suggesting he knows he has the support of the club’s board, particularly when it comes to any potential transfer activity.

“I’ve got to say the staff who are behind the scenes, not just here at the football club but at the university [at Maiden Castle], have been excellent to us,” revealed Curle.

Keith Curle is loving his time as Hartlepool United's interim manager. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“The staff at the football club know the hard work that is going on behind the scenes and it's very well respected. They’re giving me the opportunity to manage how I want to manage.

“And that goes for everybody, from the stakeholders up above [to everybody else].

“I’ve had conversations with the chairman and I know I've got the backing of the chairman. He wants to spend money. If I find a player who I think will improve us, he will back me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I’ve said to him, and I’ve been honest in that, I don't see anybody out there who is value for money in the position that we’re in now and the position the players are playing. I can’t see value for money so I’m not going to spend your money.”

Curle added: “I love my job. I was asked if this is the hardest job I’ve had and I said no.