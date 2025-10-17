Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone has provided an update on defenders Maxim Kouogun, Cameron John and Reiss McNally.

Pools made a whole host of central-defensive additions over the summer and looked to be well stocked at the back, with the likes of Kouogun, John and McNally arriving to join Tom Parkes, who was made captain over the summer, in the heart of defence. However, Featherstone, who was placed in interim charge following the sudden sacking of Simon Grayson on Sunday, was forced to field a patchwork back line ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, which Pools lost 3-1, after his defence was decimated by injury and absence. Pools have been without Reiss McNally, who had been enjoying such a strong start to life at Victoria Park following a summer switch from National League North outfit Kidderminster, since he trudged off late on during the goalless draw with Brackley on September 13. While the impressive 25-year-old, who featured in all of the first nine matches of the season, is understood to be making good progress, Pools aren't expecting to have him back until, at the earliest, December.

Yet Pools might have been able to cope without McNally had it not been for a whole host of other injuries. Parkes, who has struggled for fitness all season, trudged off 31 minutes into Saturday's first meeting with Gainsborough and was not involved in midweek, while Kouogun, who has been in good form in recent weeks, was also ruled out ahead of Tuesday night's clash. To make matters even worse, York loanee John, who has arguably been the outstanding performer so far this season, was declared ineligible for both FA Cup ties after his parent club opted not to allow him to feature. With Campbell Darcy, who featured in pre-season and has made a handful of senior Pools appearances, out on loan at Hebburn Town, Featherstone was left with no central-defenders to choose from. In the end, the interim boss opted to start with Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron, both midfielders by trade who have filled in at the back before, at centre-half but the pair struggled to cope with Gainsborough's fluid front line as goalscorers Sisa Tuntulwana and Fraser Preston ran them ragged on a humbling night for Pools.

Featherstone, who is set to welcome John back into the fold, will be keenly hoping to have at least one other centre-half available to him when Pools make the long trip to fellow strugglers Sutton on Saturday. While, with Pools just four points outside the play-off places, there is still hope that this season remains salvageable, there is real pressure on Featherstone and his side to turn things around sooner rather than later if frustration among the fanbase, which seems to be growing every day, isn't to boil over.

"Reiss is long term, so he won't be back any time soon," Featherstone told The Red Radio.

"I think he's December time. Reiss has been making good progress, but he's a long way away from being back playing.

"It'll be nice to have Cam John back at the weekend, obviously he's not been allowed to play for a number of reasons, playing York and then the FA Cup. It'll be quality to have Cam back.

"Max, similar to Reidy (Alex Reid), we'll be monitoring him over the next 24 hours to see if he's available."