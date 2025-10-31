The winger showed one or two flashes of promise but endured a generally frustrating spell at Victoria Park, making three appearances before falling out of favour under interim manager Nicky Featherstone. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone has revealed that Pools decided not to extend the loan of Michael Dacosta Gonzalez after the Bournemouth winger "didn't have the impact" the club had hoped.

The 20-year-old, who also spent time at Crawley last term but never made a competitive appearance after picking up a serious injury in pre-season, signed for Pools on an initial one-month loan towards the end of September.

After making his debut from the bench during a 1-1 draw with Tamworth, the Spanish-born attacker, who has made a handful of Premier League 2 appearances for Bournemouth's under-21 side, was handed his first start ahead of October's visit of rivals York. Dacosta Gonzalez showed enough positive signs, making a handful of decent forward runs and forcing a couple of saves from goalkeeper Harrison Male, to retain his place in the XI for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, but found himself out of favour after Featherstone replaced manager Simon Grayson in the dugout and didn't make another Pools appearance before returning to parent club Bournemouth last week.

Indeed, Featherstone seemed to favour teenage forward Kian Foreman, who turned 18, signed his first professional contract and was handed his first start as Pools hosted Gainsborough in a replay after failing to get past their lower league opponents in Lincolnshire. Although Pools endured a nightmarish evening as they failed to make the first round proper for only the third time in their history, Foreman produced a promising performance and has been preferred to Gonzalez ever since.

With the Bournemouth winger having fallen out of favour, Pools opted not to extend his loan deal and the attacker returned to the Vitality Stadium after an underwhelming month in the North East came to an end last week.

"We've made the decision, it was nothing to do with Michael personally," Featherstone told The Red Radio.

"We just felt like he probably didn't have the impact or the time on the pitch. His loan was up on the Saturday and I felt like, for me personally, it was a toss-up between Michael or Kian (Foreman) and, for me, with Michael going back on the Saturday I felt like Kian deserved his place. He did well in the Gainsborough game so, for me, it was Michael or Kian and we went with Kian."