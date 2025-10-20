The interim Pools boss made five changes for Saturday's trip to National League strugglers Sutton, handing attacker Adam Campbell a first start since March 8. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone has been discussing his decision to make five changes for Saturday's trip to National League strugglers Sutton.

Featherstone, who has been in temporary charge of Pools since the surprise decision to sack manager Simon Grayson after just 15 games earlier this month, made a number of bold selection decisions in South London. It was perhaps little surprise to see Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time and still remains a member of the playing squad, ring the changes in the wake of Tuesday night's humbling FA Cup defeat at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, one of the worst results in recent history. Whereas fans might have been hoping for a reaction following the sudden sacking of Grayson, who became the 12th of controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh's 13 permanent managerial appointments to leave after less than a year in the role, Pools produced one of the most lacklustre, toothless and disappointing performances in living memory as they failed to make the first round proper of the FA Cup for the third year in a row.

Looking for a response, Featherstone made five changes for Saturday's trip to Gander Green Lane, with attacker Adam Campbell, who has found himself on the fringes of the squad for most of the season, handed a first start since March. Nathan Ferguson, whose loose pass allowed Brandon Njoku in to score Sutton's second goal, was named in the starting XI for the first time since signing for the club last month, while there were also welcome returns for Jermaine Francis, who drew plaudits after racing back from international duty with Grenada two days earlier than expected in the wake of Grayson's departure, Vadaine Oliver and Cameron John.

While Pools were far from perfect - the visitors conceded three poor goals and there were several spells in the game when Sutton were able to dominate the ball - the changes did seem to have the desired effect as Featherstone's side produced a performance that, while it might have been lacking in quality at times, was at least full of spirit and determination. The interim boss called into question his side's ability to cope with setbacks in the week and suggested Pools were a "fragile group" following Tuesday night's defeat to Gainsborough, but the visitors managed to summon up some of the fight and character that has been sorely lacking of late to twice come from behind in South London.

"After a defeat like we had on Tuesday, I think you have to make changes," Featherstone told The Red Radio.

"I was really pleased with the lads that came in. It's not easy, a lot of the lads that have played tonight haven't played a lot of minutes recently. It was a really good effort from them, and I'm really proud of that second half performance."