Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone is hoping his side can build on the weekend's 3-3 draw with Sutton ahead of Saturday's visit of Solihull Moors.

While a point against a Us side who have won just one National League game all season won't have done much to ease the pressure building on Pools, there were at least positives to take from an improved performance at Gander Green Lane. Whereas Featherstone, who along with first team coach Elliot Dickman has been taking charge of the team since the sudden sacking of manager Simon Grayson earlier this month, criticised his side as a "fragile group" following their humbling FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity in the week, Pools managed to summon up some of the fight and spirit that has been sorely lacking of late to twice come from behind in South London. Although Pools were denied what would have been a first win in six games when Edon Pruti, who made 23 appearances at Victoria Park earlier in his career, powered home a 95th minute equaliser, Featherstone was keen to take the positives from his side's battling showing.

Pools now turn their attention to back-to-back home games ahead of what promises to be a significant couple of weeks for all sorts of reasons. Pools welcome a Solihull Moors side who have endured a torrid season so far but who have shown signs of improvement under new manager Chris Millington on Saturday before entertaining Morecambe, who are rooted to the bottom of the National League table and have by some distance the division's worst defensive record, the following weekend. If - and, given Pools have won just one of their last 13 matches in all competitions, it is a big if at this stage - Featherstone's side can pick up four or even six points from the next two games, then they could well propel themselves back into play-off contention. Of course, if Pools were to continue their winless run against two teams most fans will be expecting them to beat, then a challenging situation could well escalate into an all out crisis.

For Featherstone, too, the next few weeks have the potential to be pivotal. Having previously distanced himself from the manager's job - after all, the 37-year-old remains a member of the playing squad and is just a handful of games away from overtaking the legendary Watty Moore to become the club's second highest appearance maker in history - the veteran appears to have warmed to the role in recent weeks and it is understood he is one of a number of names being considered for the position on a permanent basis. If Featherstone can mastermind positive results against Soilhull and Morecambe, then he could move into pole position to land his first permanent managerial appointment, while a failure to return to winning ways has the potential to dash any hopes he may have of taking charge.

"Absolutely, we want to build on this now," he told The Red Radio.

"There's a lot of positives to take from Sutton, but there's also a lot of things that we need to improve on. For me and Elliot (Dickman), we'll work hard over the next week in the build up to Solihull. There's plenty to work on, but there are also plenty of positives to take."