The Pools skipper, who has endured a stop, start season so far, has missed the last two matches through concussion. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone has revealed that Tom Parkes missed Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw with National League strugglers Sutton with concussion.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who was made club captain over the summer following the departure of Luke Waterfall, has endured a stop, start season so far, featuring nine times in all competitions. Having struggled with various knocks and niggles, Parkes was forced off 31 minutes into his side's 1-1 draw with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round and missed the subsequent replay, which Pools lost 3-1, as well as Saturday's long trip to Gander Green Lane.

Pools looked to be well-stocked at centre-half having signed Reiss McNally, who helped Kidderminster to a third placed finish in the National League North last term, Maxim Kouogun, who won promotion with Scunthorpe and turned down a new deal Glanford Park, as well as York loanee Cameron John over the summer. Yet after McNally, who had been enjoying such a strong start to his Pools career, was ruled out until December, John was declared ineligible to play against parent club York in the league as well as Gainsborough in the FA Cup, and Kouogun was sidelined with a minor injury, Pools suffered a crisis in the heart of their defence. Featherstone, who has been in temporary charge since the sudden sacking of manager Simon Grayson just 15 games into his tenure, was forced to turn to midfielders Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron as he fielded a makeshift back line against Gainsborough in midweek, while Sheron continued to deputise in defence alongside the returning John in South London on Saturday. Having conceded a mere 10 goals in their first 14 matches of the new campaign, Pools have been breached seven times in the last three games and Featherstone will be keenly hoping to have more options at the back ahead of this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, the interim boss, who has spent more than a decade at Victoria Park and is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time, can feel more confident about his back line heading into the weekend. With John having made a confident return to the side against Sutton and Kouogun featuring late on from the bench, Pools do at least look set to have two fit and available centre-halves as they bid to end a miserable run of six games without a win. Of course, it goes without saying that Pools will also be hoping to have Parkes back in the fold, although the timescale of his return will be dictated by concussion protocol.

Pools are set to embark on a potentially pivotal few weeks on and off the pitch when they welcome a Solihull side who have themselves endured a season of upheaval so far at the weekend. Having been beaten by promotion-contenders Forest Green, Carlisle and York in recent weeks, Pools, who remain just six points outside the play-off places, turn their attention to back-to-back home games against Solihull, who have had a challenging start to the campaign but have shown signs of improvement under new manager Chris Millington, and Morecambe, who are rooted to the bottom of the National League table and have by far the division's worst defensive record. If Pools, who have won just one of their last 13 matches in all competitions, can pick up four or even six points from their next two games, then they could well propel themselves back into promotion contention. On the other side of the coin, a continuation of their recent winless run risks turning a challenging few weeks into a crisis and will also surely put paid to any hopes Featherstone might harbour of being appointed Grayson's permanent replacement.

"Parkesy was a concussion, so he's two weeks from the incident," Featherstone told The Red Radio.

"I don't know if that falls in line with next week (against Solihull) or if he misses that, I'm not sure - I'll have to speak to Danny (O'Connor, physio). It'll be nice to have Parkesy back soon."