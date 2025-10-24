The Pools skipper, who has missed the last two matches through concussion, could be set to return ahead of this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United's interim manager Nicky Featherstone is hoping to have Tom Parkes back in contention ahead of this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors.

The Pools skipper, who has endured a stop, start season so far and has struggled with various knocks and niggles throughout the campaign, has missed the last two matches with concussion. Concussion protocol dictates that players must spend a period on the sidelines before returning to action, with Pools hoping to have the veteran defender back available for Saturday's game against a Solihull side who endured a torrid start to the season but have shown signs of significant improvement under new boss Chris Millington, winning both of their last two games without conceding.

Having been made club captain over the summer following the departure of Luke Waterfall, who left to join National League North side Worksop Town, Parkes has endured a frustrating first few months of the new season. After being a mainstay in the heart of the Pools defence last term, featuring 42 times, the 33-year-old found himself in and out of the side under manager Simon Grayson, who was sacked earlier this morning following a run of just one win in 11 matches. The experienced defender has struggled for both form, scoring an own goal against Southend in August, and fitness, battling various ailments over the course of the campaign, while the likes of Reiss McNally, Maxim Kouogun and Cameron John have all been preferred to him at various times this term.

Pools appeared well-stocked at centre-half at the beginning of the campaign, with McNally, who was an integral part of the Kidderminster side that finished third in the National League North last term, Kouogun, who helped Scunthorpe win promotion to the National League and turned down the offer of a new deal at Glanford Park, and York loanee John all arriving over the summer. However, Pools have found themselves really short at the back in recent weeks with Parkes missing through concussion, McNally ruled out until December, Kougoun sidelined for the last two matches and John missing three games after being declared ineligible to play both against parent club York and in the FA Cup. As a result, Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time and has been in temporary charge since Grayson's sacking, has been forced to turn to midfielders Nathan Sheron and Jack Hunter to fill in at the back of late.

Now, Featherstone looks like having more defensive options at his disposal, with John making a welcome return to the XI during last Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw at strugglers Sutton and Kouogun featuring late on from the bench. With Pools, who are still only six points outside the play-off places despite having won just one of their last 13 games, gearing up for back-to-back home games against Solihull, who are 17th, and second-bottom Morecambe, Featherstone will be hoping to have Parkes back in the mix as his side look to arrest their recent slump and propel themselves back into promotion contention.

"Parkesy has trained this week," the interim Pools boss told The Red Radio.

"He'll be dictated by tomorrow (Friday), he'll head a few footballs and see how he feels after that."