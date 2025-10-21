Pools have been without the influential frontman, who is understood to have travelled with the squad to Sutton at the weekend, for the last six matches. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone has been discussing the possibility of a return for Alex Reid ahead of Saturday's visit of Solihull Moors.

Pools have been without the influential frontman for the last six games after he suffered a hamstring injury in last month's win over Gateshead. Bizarrely, the 30-year-old was named on the bench for last week's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, which Pools lost 3-1, only to post a picture on Instagram of himself watching the game from his home; Featherstone, who has been in interim charge of Pools since the sudden sacking of manager Simon Grayson, later revealed that the striker had been set to be named among the substitutes before suffering a "minor setback" in training the day before the game.

Although Pools found the net three times during Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Sutton, goals have been an issue so far this season. Having lost talismanic top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe, who bagged 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, to Rochdale over the summer, Pools moved to sign Reid, whose 17 goals in 32 matches helped Wealdstone clinch National League survival on the final day of last season, Danny Johnson, Jermaine Francis and Matty Daly. Whereas Dieseruvwe, who has won back-to-back National League player of the month awards, has made a fast start to life in Greater Manchester, scoring 12 goals in his first 13 games for league leaders Dale, Reid and Johnson, who is still to open his Pools account, have found things more difficult since moving to Victoria Park. Although Reid scored three times in his first four Pools appearances, he had been without a goal in seven games prior to his hamstring injury last month. Even so - and despite the impressive form of new man Vadaine Oliver, who Pools picked up as a free agent last month and who has found the net three times in his last four National League appearances - Reid has been a big miss for Featherstone's side.

Certainly, Pools will be hoping to have him back in some capacity ahead of Saturday's visit of a Solihull Moors side who endured a torrid start to the new season but have shown signs of improvement under new manager Chris Millington, who secured his first league win last time out as the West Midlanders beat fellow strugglers Braintree on Saturday. With Pools six points outside the play-off places and their season hanging in the balance ahead of what looks to be, on paper at least, a favourable run of fixtures, Featherstone will be keen to have as many attacking resources available as possible as his side look to propel themselves back into promotion contention.

"He had a minor setback on Monday," the interim Pools boss told The Red Radio.

"That's pushed him back slightly, it's disappointing from my point of view because it would be brilliant to have an Alex Reid back in that squad and available off the bench.

"Again, we'll monitor him and see how he progresses."