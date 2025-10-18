Hartlepool United's interim manager Nicky Featherstone felt there were positives to take from his side's 3-3 draw with National League strugglers Sutton on Saturday.

While a draw in South London against a Sutton side who have shown signs of improvement under new manager Chris Agutter was by no means the worst result in the world, Pools will have been desperately frustrated not to have held onto what would have been a much-needed three points at Gander Green Lane. Certainly, there were some positives from the Pools performance but defensive failings cost the visitors as their winless run extended to six matches. Having gone behind to Lewis Simper's 18th minute strike, Featherstone will at least have been pleased to have seen his side summon up some of the fight and spirit that has been sorely lacking in recent weeks, drawing level seven minutes into the second half thanks to Luke Charman's deft header. Sutton, who have won just one National League match all season, restored their lead on the hour when Brandon Njoku latched onto Nathan Ferguson's loose pass but Pools responded six minutes later when Vadaine Oliver scored his third goal in four league games, lofting the ball over the onrushing David Aziaya from a tight angle. The visitors thought they'd won the game when Jermaine Francis produced a moment of magic to score with a superb flick after 84 minutes, only for former Pools defender Edon Pruti to salvage a point for the Us with a towering 95th minute header against his former side.