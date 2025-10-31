The influential attacker, who has scored three goals in 18 games so far this season, is "touch-and-go" for Tuesday night's visit of strugglers Morecambe after limping off late on during last week's much-needed win over Solihull Moors. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone has revealed that Luke Charman is "touch-and-go" for Tuesday night's visit of strugglers Morecambe.

The attacker, who has been one of the outstanding performers so far this season, was seen leaving Victoria Park on crutches after trudging off 81 minutes into last weekend's much-needed win over Solihull Moors.

The versatile 27-year-old, who can operate anywhere across the front line, found himself on the fringes of the side in the opening weeks of the season under Simon Grayson, starting all of the first six games on the bench.

However, after impressing as a substitute, the former Newcastle, Darlington and Rochdale forward was handed his first start of the new campaign ahead of September's visit of Boston, stating his claim for more regular inclusion with a superb goal as Pools drew 1-1.

Since then, Charman has established himself as an integral part of the Pools side under both Grayson and interim boss Featherstone, who has been in charge for the last three matches after Grayson was sacked following a run of one win in 11 games. Indeed, the frontman has thrived under Featherstone, scoring twice in his last three appearances and providing an assist for Vadaine Oliver in Saturday's win over Solihull, earning himself a place in the National League team of the week.

Having signed from Fylde in the summer of 2024, the Durham-born attacker endured a challenging first season back in the North East, finding himself in and out of the side and struggling with various knocks and niggles.

Charman's campaign was overshadowed by personal tragedy when his best friend and fellow footballer Michael Newberry died suddenly on December 30th last year, his 27th birthday. The former Northern Irish under-19 international, who came through the ranks at Newcastle alongside Charman, tragically died just three days after playing for Cliftonville in the North Belfast derby against Crusaders. Charman took a brief break from football before looking to the heavens after scoring against Woking towards the end of January, his second game since returning.

While some fans still have understandable questions about Charman's occasional lack of end product, few would dispute that the forward, who has scored seven times in 58 games at Victoria Park, provides Pools with real threat in the final third thanks to his pace, power and determined forward runs.

Certainly, Pools, who moved to within five points of the play-off places after beating Solihull last time out, will be hoping the frontman is in contention for Tuesday night's visit of second-bottom Morecambe as Featherstone's side look to win back-to-back games for the first time since August.

With Pools having been under pressure from all sides over the last couple of months - frustration among fans at the divisive running of the club by controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh is already at boiling point, with some planning to boycott next Tuesday's game - the next few weeks have the potential to prove pivotal for all sorts of reasons. With Pools edging towards appointing Grayson's permanent successor and a run of winnable games on the horizon - Featherstone's side host the second-bottom Shrimps, part-time Wealdstone and third-bottom Truro, who will have to make the mammoth trip up from Cornwall, before the end of November - there is a sense that they could play themselves back into promotion contention.

With all that in mind, Pools will be keenly hoping to have Charman available for selection over the coming weeks, especially after Bournemouth loanee Michael Dacosta Gonzalez returned to the Vitality Stadium after his underwhelming stint in the North East came to an end.

"We've got a couple that are touch-and-go for Tuesday," Featherstone told The Red Radio.

"We've still got three or four days until the game so, hopefully, with the extra time that we've got between the games that will give us the best possible chance to get them back out there.

"Luke is one of those who are touch-and-go. It's not broken, so that's positive. He's not been out on the training pitch since Saturday, so we'll assess him and give him the best chance possible to be involved on Tuesday. If not, I think he should be back and available for the Halifax game."