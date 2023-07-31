Kelly is to leave his position as the club’s sporting director in September following prolonged discussions – just over six months after being appointed in the role – after a mutual agreement was met by both parties due to what the club have described as ‘personal circumstances.’

The sporting director role was created last season and chairman Singh has reiterated the club will look to appoint a successor for Kelly upon his exit to maintain the position.

Kelly has been praised for the work done behind the scenes at the club, particularly over the summer, with Hartlepool having made several new signings ahead of the new season as he completes an extended handover process with the club over the next few weeks.

Hartlepool United have confirmed the departure of sporting director Darren Kelly. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And while the club were keen for Kelly to remain in his post, the Hartlepool owner has conceded ‘family comes first’ with Kelly’s departure now confirmed.

“We’d like to thank Darren for all his hard work since joining the club,” Singh said in a club statement.

"It was clear from the start that Darren would provide great support to the manager to help build a squad that was ready to compete in whichever league we were in.

“We are disappointed to lose him but family always comes first.

"Darren has done a great job and the search for a new sporting director is under way. The sporting director role is something that we will ideally look to retain as we move forward.”

Meanwhile Kelly has highlighted his pride in the work conducted during his stay with the club as well as praising the club’s staff for their endeavours over the last six months.

“I'm very proud of the work that we have done this summer in preparation of trying to get the club back to where it truly belongs in the Football League,” said Kelly.

"I’ve created some fantastic friendships and reflection is always an important thing to do in these types of roles.”

He continued: “I’ve had the utmost pleasure of working with some great people at the football club and I want to thank the chairman and Lee [Rust], who have been brilliant and so supportive in my role.

"The chairman has fully backed John and I, which is evident in the signings that have been made.

“John as manager has been an absolute joy to work with from day one, as have all the first team and academy staff.

"Rose [Stoker] and the office staff are also first class in their professional standards and reflect just how far the club has come off the field.

“Finally I want to thank the supporters for their kindness towards me since I’ve been in the role, your passion for your club is amazing.